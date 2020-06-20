53 mins ago - Economy & Business

PG&E gains court approval for bankruptcy exit

Power lines during a PG&E public safety power shutoff in November 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Pacific Gas & Electric gained a financial shield on Saturday against roughly $30 billion in liabilities over its involvement in deadly wildfires across California, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: PG&E's plan to exit bankruptcy, which is now approved by a federal judge, qualifies the company for a wildfire insurance fund that will help cover future claims from fires caused by its equipment.

  • PG&E pled guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for those California residents killed in the California Camp Fire.

Catch up quick: PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last January after facing the estimated billions of dollars in claims. The company agreed to a $13.5 billion settlement with California wildfire victims last December.

What's next: Judge Dennis Montali's approval of PG&E's bankruptcy exit authorizes $13.5 billion in compensation for roughly 70,000 businesses and homeowners affected by fires sparked by PG&E equipment, per the Times.

  • The company still faces "daunting challenges," per the Times, as PG&E operations "stretch across a 70,000-square-mile service area that appears increasingly vulnerable to wildfires because of climate change. And it is not clear whether the company, which has been repeatedly cited for negligence, is up to the enormous task of making its transmission system safer."

Go deeper: California to open investigation into PG&E for power shutoffs

Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 8,735,394 — Total deaths: 461,786 — Total recoveries — 4,296,197Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 2,241,023 — Total deaths: 119,475 — Total recoveries: 606,715 — Total tested: 25,982,613Map.
  3. 2020: Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally.
  4. Education: The coronavirus summer will be especially hard for poor kidsSchools complicate reopening the economy — Coronavirus cramps the college experience.
  5. Public health: Vaccinations are plummetingPediatricians are waiting for the kids to come back.
  6. Tech: Robots work the fields as coronavirus makes farming dangerous for humans — AI helps scientists decipher flood of research.
  7. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loans.
  8. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr says Trump has fired U.S. attorney for Southern District of New York

Barr in the Cabinet Room on June 15. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has fired U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman at Attorney General Bill Barr's request, in response to Berman's refusal to resign, Barr announced in a letter on Saturday.

Why it matters: Berman has overseen a series of high-profile cases that worried and angered Trump and his inner circle, including probes into his campaign, former attorney Michael Cohen and hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

Rashaan Ayesh
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Shooting leaves one dead in Seattle's protest zone

Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

A 19-year-old male has been fatally shot and another male remains in critical condition following an early morning shooting inside Seattle's protest zone known as Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), according to the Seattle Police Department.

The state of play: The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. local time near downtown Seattle. The police say they attempted to find the shooting victim, "but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victim." SPD does not currently have anyone in custody. Investigators are reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for more information, Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.