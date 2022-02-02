Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine syringes at a vaccination clinic in the Peabody Institute Library in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Jan. 26. Vanessa Leroy/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pfizer is the fourth most admired company in the world on Fortune magazine’s annual list, marking its best-ever performance and its first time since 2006 in the top 50.
- It was more admired than Disney, Starbucks and Netflix, trailing only Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.
Why it matters: Pfizer has gone from villain to hero in the eyes of many, its image undergoing a rapid transformation as the company draws credit for jointly developing a lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine.
- Pfizer’s best previous performance on the World’s Most Admired Companies list was 12th in 2002, a few years after its Viagra pill was approved to treat erectile dysfunction.
- “The ability to get a vaccine out to the public in record time really gave the pharmaceutical industry a way to rehabilitate a very poor reputation,” says NYC Health Business Leaders CEO Bunny Ellerin, who previously worked on drug branding.
Pfizer did not respond to a request seeking comment for this story.
Our thought bubble: It’s a remarkable reversal of the company’s fortunes considering that in 2019 the pharmaceutical sector’s reputation hit an all-time low, making it the least popular of 25 industries tracked by pollster Gallup.
- Only 27% of Americans had a positive opinion of the pharma business in 2019 following a series of high-profile drug price hikes, while 58% had a negative opinion.
- “You could be a terrific drug company and in normal times you are not going to be one of the most admired companies,” University of Michigan business professor Erik Gordon says. “But nothing is normal in COVID times.”
Yes, but: The poll reflects the opinions of 3,740 executives, directors, and securities analysts — not the general public, which still has significant reservations about the drug business.
- A slice of Americans remain skeptical about vaccines and the drug industry’s involvement in their development, even though the shots are safe and were developed under strict, government-regulated health-and-safety protocols.
- Nearly 8 in 10 Americans say that pharmaceutical industry profits are a major factor in prescription drug prices, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted Sept. 23 to Oct. 4.
What we’re watching: Whether Pfizer can maintain its suddenly positive reputation.
- Expect the pharmaceutical industry to contend that drug profits helped pay for crucial R&D that enabled the vaccine development to move along so quickly.
- “They are gonna sing that song over and over again,” Gordon says. “I don’t think anybody’s going to nominate it for a Grammy.”