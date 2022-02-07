Sign up for our daily briefing

Peter Thiel is leaving board of Facebook parent company Meta

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo illustration of Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel plans to step down from the board of Facebook parent company Meta, where he's served since shortly after the company's founding.

Why it matters: Thiel has been the board's only representative in former President Trump's orbit, and also one of its most iconoclastic thinkers.

  • The New York Times reports that he wants to spend more time focused on influencing the November mid-term elections. This could include the Senate campaigns of J.D. Vance (Ohio) and Blake Masters (Arizona), both of whom have worked for Thiel at investment firms.
  • Thiel didn't necessarily need to leave Facebook's board to influence electoral politics, as evidenced by Trump's 2016 campaign, but it does make it more politically palatable for MAGA-aligned candidates to take Thiel's money.

What Thiel's saying: "It has been a privilege to work with one of the great entrepreneurs of our time. Mark Zuckerberg's intelligence, energy, and conscientiousness are tremendous. His talents will serve Meta well as he leads the company into a new era."

Zachary Basu
16 mins ago - World

Biden: "Germany is completely, totally, thoroughly reliable"

Photo: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Image

President Biden repeatedly and vigorously defended Germany's reliability as an ally at a press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, insisting that "there is no need to win back trust" when it comes to Berlin's approach to NATO and Ukraine.

Why it matters: Scholz's first visit to the White House since he succeeded Angela Merkel in December has been overshadowed by accusations that Germany is unwilling to stand up for Ukraine as it faces the threat of a large-scale invasion by Russia.

Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Sports

The Winter Olympics medal tracker

Data: International Olympic Committee; Chart: Connor Rothschild/Axios

Ivana Saric
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

IRS to end use of facial recognition program

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty

The IRS will abandon a push to have some taxpayers use facial recognition software to identify themselves, the agency confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: The initial decision to use facial recognition software sparked significant backlash and a debate about how the government should use such technology, with critics warning of the risk that information collected could be used for other purposes.

