What Peter Thiel got wrong about Donald Trump

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo illustration of Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel may be the most successful venture capitalist of his era, with a resume that spans from Facebook to SpaceX to Airbnb. But no venture capitalist bats 1000, and Thiel's biggest whiff was of much greater consequence than pushing a mediocre app into the market.

Flashback: Just days before Donald Trump's 2016 election, Thiel criticized the media for taking Trump literally rather than seriously, contrasted to Trump voters who took him seriously but not literally.

  • This was not an original framing, as Thiel lifted it from a pre-election column by Salena Zito in The Atlantic.
  • But Thiel's forum (the National Press Club) and his profile (iconoclastic Silicon Valley billionaire) amplified his message far beyond The Atlantic's readership, and helped establish and then cement a viewpoint through which even Trump's most egregious statements were taken at other than face value.

What's come into stark relief, however, is that Trump says what he means and means what he says.

  • We heard it in his call with Georgia's secretary of state, in which Trump made clear that his conspiracy theory was not just for public consumption.
  • We saw it in his reticence to condemn the Capitol insurrectionists, after weeks of telling them to fight.

Thiel, who didn't respond to interview requests, himself gave up on advocating for Trump earlier this year, in the midst of White House mismanagement of the pandemic, not speaking again at the Republican National Convention nor donating in 2020 to Trump's re-election campaign.

  • His fundamental framing of Trump's presidency, however, had already taken root. And far too few Americans, including media members who Thiel had initially critiqued, recognized the flaws in his thesis until it was too late.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats introduce impeachment charge against Trump

Trump supporters begin to overrun the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters to violence to prevent certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: With less than two weeks left in his presidency, Trump faces a second impeachment, catalyzed by a monthslong campaign to baselessly discredit the results of the 2020 election — which ultimately led to a lethal attack on the nation's capital.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
1 hour ago - Technology

Scoop: Facebook freezing political spending after Capitol attack

Photo: Valera Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook is halting political spending for at least the first quarter of 2021 following last week's deadly attack on the Capitol.

Why it matters: Tech companies have been de-platforming President Donald Trump and his supporters at a rapid pace since the attacks, and freezing political giving may be the next step tech companies take to show they're seriously rethinking their approach to Washington.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
3 hours ago - World

U.S. declares Yemen's Houthi rebels terror group despite famine risk

Houthi rebels in 2014. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has designated Yemen's Houthi rebel group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization despite warnings that such a move will exacerbate Yemen's humanitarian crisis and make peace harder to achieve.

Why it matters: The Houthis ousted the Yemeni government in 2014 and still control large swathes of the country after six years of war with a Saudi-led coalition. The people of Yemen are facing what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with 80% of the population lacking sufficient food or clean water, and millions on the brink of famine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow