Rep. Pete Olson (R-Texas) is retiring, according to a statement released Thursday by National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer.

Why it matters: Without Olson, Texas' 22nd congressional district is expected to shift from Republican to "toss-up", or a highly competitive seat that either party has a good chance of winning in 2020. The minority-majority district is "one of the fastest-diversifying" in the country, according to Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman.