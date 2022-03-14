Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson will head to space on Blue Origin's March 23 mission, the company announced Monday.

Driving the news: The March 23 mission will be Blue Origin's fourth flight to space with human passengers. The company will also send Marty Allen, husband and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and George Nield on the rocket.

Those who have flown to space with Blue Origin include Bezos himself; his brother Mark; actor William Shatner, and TV personality and journalist Michael Strahan.

Blue Origin has flown a total of 14 passengers to space since its first flight with human passengers in July 2021.

How it works: The New Shepard space system is designed to take passengers about 62 miles above the surface of the Earth.

The passengers experience a few minutes of weightlessness before the capsule descends back to Earth using parachutes.

What's next: The flight is set to take off at 8:30 a.m. CDT from Van Horn, Texas.

