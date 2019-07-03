2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg announced a plan Wednesday to create new national service programs that would have a network of 1 million members by 2026.

Details: The South Bend, Ind., mayor's "A New Call to Service" would create a Climate Corps, a Community Health Corps to target mental health and addiction, and an Intergenerational Service Corps to provide care for U.S. seniors. It would also fund existing federal and AmeriCorps organizations and increase their amount of available positions to 250,000.