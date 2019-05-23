Watch Mayor Pete talk the big issues: Iran, the trade war, climate change

On Iran: Buttigieg said he would rejoin the Iran nuclear deal. "I'm extremely rattled by the sabre-rattling. ... It’s mystifying to me that John Bolton, one of the architects of the Iraq war, probably the greatest American policy disaster of my lifetime, is allowed anyone near the situation room.”

Climate change: He wants to rejoin Paris climate agreement with a focus on combatting climate change through multilateral foreign policy. He also wants to restore the EPA's carbon emissions rule for new coal plants.

On his husband Chasten’s role: Buttigieg said he doesn’t plan on putting Chasten in the West Wing if elected. "He'd make an amazing First Gentleman. I've never hired family. .. He helps me govern right now."

Trade war with China: Buttigieg said he would remove the tariffs and launch a new conversation with China. "We need to be on the front foot standing up to China."

U.S.-Mexico border wall: He would not tear down what has been built by the Trump administration. "Building them was a waste of money. Tearing them down would be another waste of money."

Breaking up Big Tech: Buttigieg dodged whether he would regulate Big Tech like Facebook. He said it’s clear that the U.S. needs a different type of regulation.

On Israel: "Being supportive of Israel doesn’t have to mean you’re supportive of the Israeli political right wing. I’m not.”

