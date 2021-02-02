Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Stefani Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images
The Senate on Wednesday voted 86-13 to confirm Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation.
Why it matters: The former mayor is the first openly gay man to be confirmed as a Cabinet member. At 39, he is also the youngest person to head the department.
The big picture: The Department of Transportation will play an important role in President Biden’s plans to fight climate change and revitalize the country's infrastructure as part of his "Build Back Better" Agenda.
- During his confirmation hearings, Buttigieg pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by pushing the use of electric vehicles and introducing a new federal automotive fuel economy standards.
- While Republican senators warned of potential disagreements in regards to updating infrastructure, they also said they looked forward to having future discussions with Buttigieg on the topic.
Catch up quick: The Senate has already confirmed several other Cabinet nominees.
- Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines
- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
- Treasury Secretary Janel Yellen
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken