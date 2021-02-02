Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

The Senate on Wednesday voted 86-13 to confirm Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation.

Why it matters: The former mayor is the first openly gay man to be confirmed as a Cabinet member. At 39, he is also the youngest person to head the department.

The big picture: The Department of Transportation will play an important role in President Biden’s plans to fight climate change and revitalize the country's infrastructure as part of his "Build Back Better" Agenda.

During his confirmation hearings, Buttigieg pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by pushing the use of electric vehicles and introducing a new federal automotive fuel economy standards.

While Republican senators warned of potential disagreements in regards to updating infrastructure, they also said they looked forward to having future discussions with Buttigieg on the topic.

Catch up quick: The Senate has already confirmed several other Cabinet nominees.