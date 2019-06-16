Highlights from Pete Buttigieg's exclusive interview with "Axios on HBO"

On the latest episode of "Axios on HBO," executive editor Mike Allen sat down for an exclusive interview with presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, whose unique backstory has helped him cement his status as a top contender in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Highlights:
- Buttigieg says it's "almost certain" we've had gay presidents
- Mayor Pete won't reverse Trump's Jerusalem embassy move
- Buttigieg says he suffered depression on return from Afghanistan
Go deeper: Watch the full episode on HBO
