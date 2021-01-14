Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Petco IPO raises $817 million

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Petco, a San Diego-based pet supplies and services company owned by CVC Capital Partners and CPPIB, raised $817 million in its IPO.

Why it matters: The company priced above its expected range, $18 vs. $14–$16, reflecting how the public markets just can't get enough of companies that cater to the cuddly fuzzballs.

  • Just look at Chewy, which went public last summer at a $9 billion valuation and is now worth over $46 billion.
  • Or the 44% post-IPO bump for Northern Star Acquisition Corp., the SPAC that last month agreed to buy Barkbox. Plus, Petco has the best ticker symbol so far this year (WOOF).

The bottom line: "Petco, which no longer calls itself a retailer, operates about 1,470 pet-care centers that sell food, toys and supplies, while offering professional services like animal grooming, vet care and pet training. The company is highly leveraged and has about $3.24 billion in debt. CVC and CCPIB will own nearly 67% of the company after the IPO," Barron's Luisa Beltran reports.

19 hours ago - Podcasts

Affirm CEO Max Levchin on today's IPO and the future of fintech

Affirm, a “buy now pay later” company led by PayPal co-founder and former CEO Max Levchin, went public today at a valuation of nearly $15 billion — and then saw its share price more than double.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper with Levchin, to discuss the IPO, why he believes credit cards are “flawed” and the growing centrality of fintech.

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment filings explode again as pandemic slams job market

Volunteers distribute meals at a food bank in Pennsylvania last month. (Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

More than 1.4 million Americans filed for jobless claims last week — a figure that includes first-time filings for regular state unemployment and another program for non-traditional workers.

Why it matters: It’s another surge in the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits, an additional sign the labor market is facing more strain as the coronavirus continues to ravage the country.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

All eyes on Powell as interest rates creep higher

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With long-term U.S. interest rates creeping higher and the stock market rally looking increasingly bubblicious, market participants will have a keen eye on remarks by Fed chair Jerome Powell today at Princeton University.

Why it matters: The uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in financial markets and diverging opinions about the future of monetary policy from Fed policymakers have investors hungry for guidance.

