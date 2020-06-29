Personal income is on a worrisome path

Americans' personal income fell 4.2% last month, which was better than expected, but remained supported by increased government spending on unemployment benefits, food stamps and other generalized welfare payments that are all at never-before-imagined highs.

Why it matters: Personal spending ticked up, largely supported by one-time CARES Act direct payments, with personal income excluding government transfers up 1.5% from April.

However, disposable income fell 4.9%, suggesting that the U.S. household remains impaired despite millions being recalled to work.

By the numbers: Personal income was up 7.0% as of May, but wages and salaries were down 5.4% year over year, with government transfers still up 67.5% from their May 2019 level (but down from an increase of 90.1% in April).

Importantly, proprietor income rose 2.8% in May, month-over-month, after being down 12.7% in April, suggesting small businesses are starting to come back online.

Consumption was driven by a 28.4% increase in spending on durable goods, with new and used autos up 40.8%, and other durables up 24.5%.

What we're hearing: "The collapse in spending on discretionary services, mostly leisure, recreation, and food service, is the drag here," notes Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"June spending will be much stronger, but we’re worried that July and August could see a relapse, led by a consumer retreat in the South and parts of the West, in the face of the surge in COVID infections."

The big picture: "It is clear that following the one-time bounce in spending observed this month, income and savings dynamics are moving in a direction that suggests that a general paradox of thrift has, for now, captured wealth households," Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, wrote in a note to clients.

