Personal income is on a worrisome path

Americans' personal income fell 4.2% last month, which was better than expected, but remained supported by increased government spending on unemployment benefits, food stamps and other generalized welfare payments that are all at never-before-imagined highs.

Why it matters: Personal spending ticked up, largely supported by one-time CARES Act direct payments, with personal income excluding government transfers up 1.5% from April.

  • However, disposable income fell 4.9%, suggesting that the U.S. household remains impaired despite millions being recalled to work.

By the numbers: Personal income was up 7.0% as of May, but wages and salaries were down 5.4% year over year, with government transfers still up 67.5% from their May 2019 level (but down from an increase of 90.1% in April).

  • Importantly, proprietor income rose 2.8% in May, month-over-month, after being down 12.7% in April, suggesting small businesses are starting to come back online.
  • Consumption was driven by a 28.4% increase in spending on durable goods, with new and used autos up 40.8%, and other durables up 24.5%.

What we're hearing: "The collapse in spending on discretionary services, mostly leisure, recreation, and food service, is the drag here," notes Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

  • "June spending will be much stronger, but we’re worried that July and August could see a relapse, led by a consumer retreat in the South and parts of the West, in the face of the surge in COVID infections."

The big picture: "It is clear that following the one-time bounce in spending observed this month, income and savings dynamics are moving in a direction that suggests that a general paradox of thrift has, for now, captured wealth households," Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, wrote in a note to clients.

Gilead sets price for coronavirus treatment remdesivir

Gilead will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 for the shortest treatment course of its coronavirus drug remdesivir for typical patients with private insurance, according to an open letter from CEO Daniel O’Day.

Why it matters: It is the first antiviral drug shown to effectively treat coronavirus in a major clinical trial, and Gilead's pricing decision may set the bar for how future treatments will be priced.

Another coronavirus-driven economic dip may need new policy ideas

The economic progress made by the U.S. over the last month is slowly falling apart. Three of the four most populous states in the country are seeing notable increases in confirmed cases of COVID-19, business activity is contracting, consumer confidence is retreating, bankruptcy filings are rising, and the stock market is falling.

Why it matters: Even before governors in various states announced new bar and restaurant restrictions on Friday, "high frequency data on service sector activity suggests businesses and consumers may already be responding to the surge in new cases," economists at asset manager Nomura wrote in a note to clients.

The (near) cashless society arrives

People have suddenly stopped using money — of the bill-and-coin variety — for fear it may spread the virus. Some worried shopkeepers have stopped accepting it, too.

Why it matters: The coronavirus may have changed our buying and payment habits forever. Online shopping is through the roof, and consumers are rushing to get "contactless" credit and debit cards, which are tapped at a merchant terminal rather than inserted or swiped.

