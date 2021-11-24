Pentagon forms group to investigate UFO reports

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it would establish a new group to investigate reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, sometimes referred to as UFOs, in restricted airspace.

The big picture: The announcement follows a widely anticipated report released in June that found 143 sightings of unexplained objects.

The report found no evidence that aliens were responsible for the sightings.

The Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group will "detect, identify and attribute objects of interests" in restricted airspace, per the Defense Department's announcement.

The office was commissioned by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks with the help of the Director of National Intelligence.

It will be made up of both intelligence agency members and military members.

What they're saying: "Incursions by any airborne object into our [restricted airspace] pose safety of flight and operations security concerns, and may pose national security challenges. DOD takes reports of incursions — by any airborne object, identified or unidentified — very seriously, and investigates each one," the announcement said.

What's next: The Pentagon said it will release more guidance in the coming weeks about how the group will be organized and what the office will be responsible for.