Pentagon to probe 2019 Syria strike after reports of dozens of civilian casualties

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Nov. 20. Photo: Mazen Mahdi/AFP via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a new investigation into a 2019 U.S. airstrike that killed around 80 people, including dozens of women and children in Syria, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The move comes after the Times reported this month that the Pentagon attempted to keep the strike and casualties under wraps, failing to investigate the decision behind it even after questions were raised internally.

  • A legal officer alerted the military that the bombing was a possible war crime, but defense officials took steps to conceal the strike and its impact. An inquiry by the Defense Department's inspector general ended with a stalled report that did not make note of the strike, the Times found.

Details: The new probe will examine civilian casualties, review the documentation and reporting process for such strikes and look into whether anyone should be held accountable for the deaths.

  • It will also determine whether the strike violated the laws of war.
  • Gen. Michael X. Garrett, who leads the Army's Forces Command and was not involved in the decision to launch the strike, will be in charge of the investigation. He will have 90 days to complete the inquiry.
  • It's unclear why Austin waited until now to order the investigation. The Pentagon and Department of Defense did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Worth noting: The House and Senate Armed Services Committees have also said they are investigating the strike, per the Times.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Former Defense Secretary Esper sues Pentagon over book

Former President Trump and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the White House in 2020. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper filed a lawsuit Sunday against the Defense Department, accusing the Pentagon of "censoring" his First Amendment rights by redacting aspects of his upcoming book on the Trump administration.

The big picture: Esper, who served as defense secretary from July 2019 until he was fired by then-President Trump in November last year, alleges in the suit that "significant text" is "being improperly withheld from publication" of the manuscript "under the guise of classification."

Go deeper
Axios
20 hours ago - World

Chinese jets enter Taiwan zone as Xi holds talks to strengthen military

Chinese President Xi Jinping at a June event in Beijing. Photo: Liu Weibing/Xinhua via Getty Images

Taiwan's defense ministry reported another 27 Chinese aircraft entered the self-governed island's air defense identification zone on Sunday.

Why it matters: The latest of several Chinese military incursions into the zone this year came as China's President Xi Jinping met with generals to discuss further strengthening the country's armed forces, per Reuters.

Go deeper
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states

President Biden delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant following a meeting with his COVID-19 response team. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

A federal court in Missouri has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers at federally funded facilities in 10 states.

Why it matters: Monday's decision is the first victory for opponents of the rule, which requires health care workers to get vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. The case is one of four lawsuits challenging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) rule and argues that the mandate will exacerbate staffing shortages.

Go deeper