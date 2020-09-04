2 hours ago - Technology

Pentagon to stick with Microsoft for JEDI cloud contract

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Department of Defense reaffirmed its cloud-computing contract with Microsoft on Friday intended to upgrade the Pentagon’s IT infrastructure, according to CNBC.

Why it matters: The contract, the largest-ever of its kind with an estimated value of roughly $10 billion over a 10-year stretch, has been disputed in court by Amazon for months. The company claims that President Trump cut it and chief executive Jeff Bezos out of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) deal.

  • The Pentagon's reaffirmation settles questions over whether procedural errors Microsoft made in its bid could actually derail it, and comes as a blow to Amazon, which had been favored to win the contract until Microsoft received it, Axios' Kyle Daly writes.

What they're saying: “The Department has completed its comprehensive re-evaluation of the JEDI Cloud proposals and determined that Microsoft’s proposal continues to represent the best value to the Government,” said Russ Goemaere, a Defense Department spokesman cited by the Washington Post.

  • "While contract performance will not begin immediately due to the Preliminary Injunction Order issued by the Court of Federal Claims on February 13, 2020, DoD is eager to begin delivering this capability to our men and women in uniform.”

What to watch: "Today's decision could lead to more legal wrangling," CNBC notes.

Erica Pandey
2020-09-04 - Economy & Business

Hotel crisis hits new milestone

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Labor Day weekend traffic might be a touch lighter this year, with hotel bookings down 65% compared to last year.

Why it matters: America's hotels are on life support as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, with hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue and some 2 million jobs at stake.

Axios
2020-09-04 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 26,418,530 — Total deaths: 870,790 — Total recoveries: 17,569,830Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 6,176,623 — Total deaths: 187,200 — Total recoveries: 2,266,957 — Total tests: 80,381,085Map.
  3. Politics: Pence: White House, Congress reach deal to avoid government shutdown.
  4. Health: The pandemic is driving skyrocketing rates of depression.
  5. Business: Record 52% of young adults in U.S. are living with parents — U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August.
  6. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic.
Alexi McCammond
2020-09-04 - Politics & Policy

Biden to Trump: My son "wasn't a sucker"

During a speech on the latest jobs report, Joe Biden directly addressed President Trump for reportedly calling American war heroes "losers" and "suckers," slamming Trump with a personal anecdote about his late son, Beau.

What they're saying: "When my son volunteered to join the United States military, as the attorney general, and went to Iraq for the year — won the bronze star and other commendations — he wasn’t a sucker," Biden said.

