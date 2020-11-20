Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pentagon to tighten restrictions after civilian leaders test positive for COVID-19

Aerial view of the Pentagon building. Photo: Bill Clark / Getty Images

The Pentagon plans to add health restrictions for its workforce in light of a possible coronavirus outbreak among its civilian leaders, Politico reported Friday.

Why it matters: The added layers of security come on the heels of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Washington, D.C. area, which has led to infections among top officials including temporary Pentagon Policy Chief Anthony Tata, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray and Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Gary Thomas.

The new restrictions, according to Chief Management Officer Lisa Hershman, will:

  • Double the number of temperature checks on workers entering the building.
  • Decrease the building’s maximum capacity from 80% to 60%.
  • Encourage employees to work from home and use sick leave.
  • Place additional restrictions on the Pentagon’s athletic center.

Where it stands: The Pentagon continues to contact trace civilian leaders who may have been infected.

  • Top military officials have quarantined in the wake of Tata, Ray and Thomas' positive tests.

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 8 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

New Hampshire on Friday became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
9 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus deaths will likely soar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. is careening toward more than 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths a day, and could soon surpass the record set in the spring, The Atlantic reports.

The big picture: Even with treatment advances, a certain portion of people who are infected with the virus will eventually die. When you multiply this percentage by today's number of cases, the results are extremely grim.

Ursula Perano
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tweeted Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The state of play: Scott is the second Republican senator to test positive this week, following Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. Scott has already been in quarantine and says he'll now continue working from home until it's safe for him to return to Washington, D.C.