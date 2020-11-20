Pentagon to tighten restrictions after civilian leaders test positive for COVID-19

The Pentagon plans to add health restrictions for its workforce in light of a possible coronavirus outbreak among its civilian leaders, Politico reported Friday.

Why it matters: The added layers of security come on the heels of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Washington, D.C. area, which has led to infections among top officials including temporary Pentagon Policy Chief Anthony Tata, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray and Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Gary Thomas.

The new restrictions, according to Chief Management Officer Lisa Hershman, will:

Double the number of temperature checks on workers entering the building.

Decrease the building’s maximum capacity from 80% to 60%.

Encourage employees to work from home and use sick leave.

Place additional restrictions on the Pentagon’s athletic center.

Where it stands: The Pentagon continues to contact trace civilian leaders who may have been infected.