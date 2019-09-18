Stories

Pentagon halts 3 planned border projects over lack of funding

In this image, a helicopter flies over a border wall.
A Customs and Border Protection helicopter flies over the U.S.-Mexico border wall on April 5 in Mexicali, Mexico. Photo: Luis Boza/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

The Defense Department halted 3 planned "border barrier" construction projects on Sept. 13 after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) determined there were insufficient savings to move forward, per a court filing obtained by Politico this week.

The big picture: The USACE overestimated how much money would be available for these projects after the Pentagon redirected $2.5 billion in July for border wall construction. These projects would have been funded with money "left over" from the $2.5 billion, per Politico.

  • Green-lit in late August, the plans would have supplied "roughly 20 additional miles of border fence, roads, and lighting" in Arizona and California, Politico reports.
  • The USACE determined in August that "lower-than expected contract costs may yield sufficient savings" for these proposals, per the court filing.

