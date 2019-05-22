Report: Pentagon plan would move 10,000 troops amid Iran standoff

The Pentagon is expected to submit plans to the White House that would see up to 10,000 additional U.S. troops deployed to the Middle East, according to AP. The report comes amid growing fears of war with Iran.

Why it matters: Both U.S. and Iranian officials have said they don't want war, but U.S. officials have made repeated but unspecific claims of possible impending Iranian attacks. President Trump tweeted Monday, "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran." Trump has also dismissed a previous report of a Pentagon plan involving 120,000 troops, but said he'd send "a hell of a lot more" if necessary.

