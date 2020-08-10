Poll: A majority of Pennsylvanians oppose fracking

Fifty-two percent oppose fracking in a CBS News poll of registered voters in Pennsylvania, while 48% favor the oil-and-gas extraction method, a finding within the poll's margin of error.

The big picture: Pennsylvania is a key swing state where natural gas development is a major industry, and President Trump's campaign has sought to turn Joe Biden's energy plans into a political liability.

Overall, the poll released over the weekend found that 45% believe Trump would do a better job handling "issues surrounding oil-and-gas exploration," while 42% said Biden would do better.

Where it stands: The Trump campaign has inaccurately said Biden would pursue an outright ban on fracking. However, Biden's platform does call for new restrictions on oil-and-gas development and an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels.

Methodology: The surveys were conducted for CBS News by YouGov. The margin of error is +/- 3.7. 1,225 registered voters were surveyed in Pennsylvania.

