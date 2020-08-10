19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: A majority of Pennsylvanians oppose fracking

Fifty-two percent oppose fracking in a CBS News poll of registered voters in Pennsylvania, while 48% favor the oil-and-gas extraction method, a finding within the poll's margin of error.

The big picture: Pennsylvania is a key swing state where natural gas development is a major industry, and President Trump's campaign has sought to turn Joe Biden's energy plans into a political liability.

  • Overall, the poll released over the weekend found that 45% believe Trump would do a better job handling "issues surrounding oil-and-gas exploration," while 42% said Biden would do better.

Where it stands: The Trump campaign has inaccurately said Biden would pursue an outright ban on fracking. However, Biden's platform does call for new restrictions on oil-and-gas development and an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels.

Methodology: The surveys were conducted for CBS News by YouGov. The margin of error is +/- 3.7. 1,225 registered voters were surveyed in Pennsylvania.

Poll shows Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

Joe Biden leads President Trump 48% to 42% in Wisconsin and 49% to 43% in Pennsylvania, according to the latest CBS/YouGov Battleground Tracker poll.

Why it matters: Trump's surprise wins in the two states, where many voters broke his way after deciding the week before the election, helped propel him to an Electoral College victory over Hillary Clinton. Trump won Wisconsin with 47% of the vote and Pennsylvania with 48% in 2016, according to the New York Times.

Trump tries to set a tax trap for Biden

President Trump is trying to lure Joe Biden into a Walter Mondale trap — attempting to force the Democratic nominee to embrace middle-class tax increases as part of his election strategy.

Why it matters: With his Saturday evening executive action to unilaterally rewrite the tax code, Trump again is demonstrating the lengths to which he’ll go to change the conversation — and try to make the election a choice between him and Biden, and not a referendum on him.

Biden’s union push could force showdown with Elon Musk

Joe Biden wants to go big on climate change and big on unions. Elon Musk leads on the former but lags on the latter.

Why it matters: Musk isn’t uniquely averse to unions, but Tesla is considered a leader on the type of new technologies needed to tackle climate change. Musk’s leadership ethos could be in the crosshairs if Biden becomes president and follows through on his campaign vows.

