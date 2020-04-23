More than 40 factory workers outside of Philadelphia spent nearly a month living at their facility in order to manufacture a component for protective equipment for health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, 6ABC reports.

The state of play: The 43 workers at Braskem America, which creates polypropylene, a key element in medical items, volunteered to live in the factory and work 12-hour shifts to meet skyrocketing demand.

The company "is one of the earliest links in a supply chain" for the nation's manufacture of protective equipment, per the Washington Post.

Their work helped to produce tens of millions of pounds of a raw material that will help fashion items desperately needed by hospitals around the country.

What's next: They'll get a full week off before returning to a more normal schedule — with a raise from the company.

