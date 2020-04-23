2 hours ago - Health

Pennsylvania factory workers spend 28 straight days making coronavirus gear

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

More than 40 factory workers outside of Philadelphia spent nearly a month living at their facility in order to manufacture a component for protective equipment for health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, 6ABC reports.

The state of play: The 43 workers at Braskem America, which creates polypropylene, a key element in medical items, volunteered to live in the factory and work 12-hour shifts to meet skyrocketing demand.

  • The company "is one of the earliest links in a supply chain" for the nation's manufacture of protective equipment, per the Washington Post.
  • Their work helped to produce tens of millions of pounds of a raw material that will help fashion items desperately needed by hospitals around the country.

What's next: They'll get a full week off before returning to a more normal schedule — with a raise from the company.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Updated 7 hours ago - Health
Bob Herman

Hospitals planning to restart delayed medical procedures

A nurse monitors IV drug levels. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

California is the latest state that plans to allow hospitals, doctors' practices, outpatient surgery centers and other facilities to resume some procedures and patient visits that have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The Trump administration and state leaders are urging that certain conditions be met before medical providers reopen their doors. For example, industry groups said procedures should resume only if the rate of new COVID-19 cases has dropped for at least 14 days and if the organization has enough protective equipment for workers.

18 hours ago - Health
Stef W. Kight

Trump temporarily bars some legal immigration due to coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday banning some legal immigration for 60 days due to the novel coronavirus, beginning Thursday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

What's happening: The order will prevent foreigners from obtaining green cards to enter the country if they are outside the U.S. and do not already have valid visas or other travel documents — although there are exceptions.

15 hours ago - Politics & Policy