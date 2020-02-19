1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania diocese files for bankruptcy amid sexual abuse lawsuits

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The Diocese of Harrisburg became the first in Pennsylvania to seek bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania influenced a series of investigations into Catholic dioceses across the country when state Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a grand jury inquiry into six dioceses, including Harrisburg, in mid-2018.

  • Though state law prohibits victims of past abuse from suing their alleged perpetrators, a 2019 appellate court decision allowed victims to sue their dioceses beyond the statute of limitations.

What they're saying: "An attorney for the Harrisburg Diocese said it has been the target of several lawsuits since that opinion, while adding that he did not blame abuse victims for the diocese’s financial instability," per the Post.

Details: Bankruptcy proceedings freeze lawsuits in the 15 counties the diocese covers, and victims would be compensated as part of the bankruptcy judgment, per the Post.

  • Dioceses across the state paid almost $84 million to 564 sexual abuse victims as of December, per an AP review.

The big picture: 20 Catholic dioceses across the country have filed for bankruptcy protection since 2004, per BishopAccountability.org.

Rebecca Falconer

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

Photo: Al Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware early on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The Chapter 11 filing comes as the 110-year-old youth organization faces mounting legal costs from multiple sexual abuse lawsuits and declining membership.

Ben Geman

PG&E moves closer to bankruptcy exit after deal with creditors

Firefighting operations near PG&E powerlines try to control the Kincade Fire in California last October. Photo: Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images

PG&E announced a deal with creditors Wednesday that the bankrupt power giant called a major step toward emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the company is still at odds with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Why it matters: The company's missteps and massive liabilities from wildfires have put a spotlight on how the industry must grapple with conditions likely to be worsened by climate change.

Rashaan Ayesh

Trump to create new White House position to combat human trafficking

Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

President Trump plans to expand the White House Domestic Policy Council by appointing an official to focus exclusively on combating human trafficking, AP reports.

Why it matters: There were more than 4,500 cases of reported human trafficking in 2019, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. However, the Trump administration previously cut back on prosecutions of these crimes and assistance to victims.

