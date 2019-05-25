Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat

Vice President Mike Pence told the 2019 graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Saturday that the world is a "dangerous place," and the graduates should expect to witness combat in the future.

The big picture: Pence also told the graduates that some of will "join the fight against radical Islamic terrorists in Afghanistan and Iraq," as the U.S. prepares to send thousands of troops to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran.