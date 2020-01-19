Kennedy grandson calls Pence impeachment op-ed a "total perversion of JFK's legacy"

Jack Schlossberg, President John F. Kennedy's only grandson, tweeted on Saturday that a Wall Street Journal op-ed by Vice President Mike Pence — in which he cited JFK's book "Profile in Courage" to attack President Trump's impeachment — is a "total perversion of JFK's legacy and the meaning of courage."

Driving the news: Pence cited a chapter of the book on Republican Sen. Edmund Ross of Kansas, who defied his party by voting to acquit President Andrew Johnson during his 1868 impeachment trial.