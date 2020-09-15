2/3s of Americans say they aren't interested in Peloton

Peloton's stock surged after the company announced its fiscal fourth-quarter sales jumped 172%, thanks to an increase in at-home workouts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: Investors salivated over Peloton's outlook for the current quarter and fiscal 2021, but a new survey from CivicScience suggests the company may have a hard time finding new customers.

By the numbers: Just 2% of those surveyed are Peloton users and only 4% say they plan to use the products. Worse, the numbers don't improve much at higher income levels — just 1% of respondents making $50,000 or less, 2% of those earning between $50,000–$100,000 and 3% of those earning over $100,000 are users.

High earners are the most likely to report being interested in Peloton, but only 7% of those earning at least $50,000 say they are interested.

What it means: Peloton's problem is no longer a lack of brand awareness. Two-thirds of Americans are familiar with the company's product and say they aren't interested.