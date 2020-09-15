1 hour ago - Economy & Business

2/3s of Americans say they aren't interested in Peloton

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

Peloton's stock surged after the company announced its fiscal fourth-quarter sales jumped 172%, thanks to an increase in at-home workouts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: Investors salivated over Peloton's outlook for the current quarter and fiscal 2021, but a new survey from CivicScience suggests the company may have a hard time finding new customers.

By the numbers: Just 2% of those surveyed are Peloton users and only 4% say they plan to use the products. Worse, the numbers don't improve much at higher income levels — just 1% of respondents making $50,000 or less, 2% of those earning between $50,000–$100,000 and 3% of those earning over $100,000 are users.

  • High earners are the most likely to report being interested in Peloton, but only 7% of those earning at least $50,000 say they are interested.

What it means: Peloton's problem is no longer a lack of brand awareness. Two-thirds of Americans are familiar with the company's product and say they aren't interested.

  • Given that gyms remain closed in many parts of the country and interest is still this low, future customers and revenue will be harder to find.

Fadel Allassan
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he wanted to assassinate Bashar al-Assad but Mattis was opposed to it

President Trump Tuesday confirmed that he wanted to order an assassination against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but former Secretary of Defense James Mattis "was against it."

What he's saying: "I would have rather taken him out. I had him all set. Mattis didn't want to do it," Trump said on "Fox & Friends." It confirms a detail reported in journalist Bob Woodward's 2018 book "Fear."

Axios
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

From the September 15 episode:

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Trump identity and fashion statement

Spotted at President Trump campaign event in Winston-Salem, N.C., last week. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

If President Trump defies today's swing-state polls and pulls off another upset, what will we have missed that could have been a clue?

Here's a big one: Trump flotillas ... Trump flags bigger than American flags ... Trump truck rallies ... Trump shirts ... Trump underwear ... lawns that don't have a Trump-Pence sign or two but 50 or even 100 — a forest.

