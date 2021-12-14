Sign up for our daily briefing

The rise and fall of Peloton

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic was fantastic for Peloton — at first.

Driving the news: Over the two years since the at-home fitness company's IPO, revenues have more than quadrupled, from $1 billion to $4 billion. The company was also a poster child for pandemic-era share prices going parabolic, with the stock rising 760% between mid-March 2020 and mid-January 2021. Then, it plunged.

Why it matters: Peloton's share price peaked during the meme-stock frenzy of January 2021.

  • The company has had a string of bad news since then, including the recall of its treadmill; supply-chain problems; a greater-than-expected pent-up desire to get out of the house again after the vaccine arrived; and, now, a major HBO character being killed off by exercise bike in a premium cable premiere.

By the numbers: The share price is down almost 80% from its highs, and although it's still almost double its pre-pandemic level, the stock is trading at significantly lower multiples than when it went public.

Flashback: Peloton's IPO valuation of $8.1 billion worked out to 7.9 times trailing revenues.

  • That ratio rose to as much as 16.7 at the market peak in January; it's now just 3.2.

The big picture: Some of Peloton's fall is due to very real weakness in its fundamentals. But a lot of it is simply a function of the way in which meme stocks can rise just because they're rising, creating an air bubble under the share price and the potential for massive drops.

The bottom line: Peloton is still a $13 billion company — a great achievement for a firm that's less than 10 years old. Last year's meme-stock mania, however, makes it look like a massive disappointment.

Go deeper

Jeff Tracy
52 mins ago - Sports

Omicron threatens to massively disrupt sports world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

COVID is affecting the sports world in ways not seen since before the vaccine became widely available.

Why it matters: These recent disruptions may portend a fifth wave of the pandemic, spurred on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton spins crisis into viral moment

Data: Newswhip; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Peloton's new parody ad is getting lots of attention, helping to offset a brief crisis tied to the debut of HBO's "Sex in the City" sequel Thursday.

Why it matters: The quick turnaround of its new ad helped give Peloton's stock a small boost Monday, following a weekend of bad headlines.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Lucid Motors CEO blasts Elon Musk for Tesla "revisionism"

Former top Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson — now CEO of rival Lucid Motors — tells "Axios on HBO" that Elon Musk is guilty of “historical revisionism” for downplaying Rawlinson's role in developing the Tesla Model S.

Why it matters: The rivalry between the two companies is intense. Tesla has dominated the global market for electric vehicles for a decade. But Lucid's debut model, with an unprecedented 520-mile driving range, represents a real threat.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow