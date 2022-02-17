Peloton officially releases its Lanebreak gaming mode

Struggling fitness company Peloton is rolling out its new video game-style Lanebreak mode for users of the company’s exercise bikes.

Why it matters: Peloton, which found success during the pandemic and is now trying to retain users, is deploying the popular strategy of adding game-like experiences to its product.

The details: Lanebreak mode offers 10-30 minute workouts that turn biking into a musical fitness game that involves powering a virtual wheel as it rolls down a virtual track.

Peleton describes the experience as having three “core” aspects: beats, breakers and streams.

As described by Gizmodo’s Caitlin McGarry, who tested it: “I’m pedaling to hit specific beats, fill up breakers by pedaling furiously, or keep up a stream by maintaining a cadence, all the while using the bike’s resistance knob to switch between six lanes. You’re rewarded with points for hitting all of the targets.”

Lanebreak was announced last July and offered in beta tests since then, but most users couldn’t access it until this week.

The big picture: Video games and fitness have crossed over for decades, often boosted by big companies trying to expand their image.

Early entrepreneurial efforts like 2004’s YourSelf: Fitness on Xbox didn’t make waves.

But in 2007, Nintendo launched Wii Fit as part of its effort to reach a mainstream audience that transcended gaming stereotypes. The bundle of fitness challenges was controlled with a pressure sensitive board and sold more than 22 million copies. Scores of exercise games followed on Wii and rival consoles.

Microsoft used fitness gaming to promote its 2010 Kinect body sensor, eventually launching an Xbox FItness channel in 2013. But that program faded years ago as the Kinect was discontinued.

Exercise and gaming has had a more persistent presence on smartphones and smart watches, where developers can tie an onboard pedometer to a gamified fitness app.

Be smart: For users, exercise playing out as a game can be a powerful motivational tool and might work better for those who need a nudge and don’t want or can’t afford a trainer.

One of the more novel experiments came from Nintendo. Its 2019 multi-million-selling hit Ring Fit Adventure, turned fitness gaming into a dramatic narrative adventure in which you defeat monsters and clear obstacle courses with exercises.

What’s next: Peloton says it plans to add “new mechanics and challenges” to Lanebreak in the months ahead and is “actively exploring new platforms and formats.”

