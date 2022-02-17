Peloton officially releases its Lanebreak gaming mode

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Peloton officially releases its Lanebreak gaming mode

Stephen Totilo

Struggling fitness company Peloton is rolling out its new video game-style Lanebreak mode for users of the company’s exercise bikes.

Why it matters: Peloton, which found success during the pandemic and is now trying to retain users, is deploying the popular strategy of adding game-like experiences to its product.

The details: Lanebreak mode offers 10-30 minute workouts that turn biking into a musical fitness game that involves powering a virtual wheel as it rolls down a virtual track.

  • Peleton describes the experience as having three “core” aspects: beats, breakers and streams.
  • As described by Gizmodo’s Caitlin McGarry, who tested it: “I’m pedaling to hit specific beats, fill up breakers by pedaling furiously, or keep up a stream by maintaining a cadence, all the while using the bike’s resistance knob to switch between six lanes. You’re rewarded with points for hitting all of the targets.”
  • Lanebreak was announced last July and offered in beta tests since then, but most users couldn’t access it until this week.

The big picture: Video games and fitness have crossed over for decades, often boosted by big companies trying to expand their image.

  • Early entrepreneurial efforts like 2004’s YourSelf: Fitness on Xbox didn’t make waves.
  • But in 2007, Nintendo launched Wii Fit as part of its effort to reach a mainstream audience that transcended gaming stereotypes. The bundle of fitness challenges was controlled with a pressure sensitive board and sold more than 22 million copies. Scores of exercise games followed on Wii and rival consoles.
  • Microsoft used fitness gaming to promote its 2010 Kinect body sensor, eventually launching an Xbox FItness channel in 2013. But that program faded years ago as the Kinect was discontinued.
  • Exercise and gaming has had a more persistent presence on smartphones and smart watches, where developers can tie an onboard pedometer to a gamified fitness app.

Be smart: For users, exercise playing out as a game can be a powerful motivational tool and might work better for those who need a nudge and don’t want or can’t afford a trainer.

  • One of the more novel experiments came from Nintendo. Its 2019 multi-million-selling hit Ring Fit Adventure, turned fitness gaming into a dramatic narrative adventure in which you defeat monsters and clear obstacle courses with exercises.

What’s next: Peloton says it plans to add “new mechanics and challenges” to Lanebreak in the months ahead and is “actively exploring new platforms and formats.”

Sign up for the new Axios Gaming newsletter here.

Go deeper

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
34 mins ago - Sports

Team China's Olympic imports

Team China’s Jake Chielos and Eileen Gu. Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images, Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Olympians must be citizens of the country they represent, and China doesn't allow for dual citizenship. So how are Americans with U.S. passports competing for Team China in Beijing?

State of play: The Chinese government appears to have loosened its strict nationality laws in an attempt to win medals and present a stronger image at the Olympics.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Astrid Galván
40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Eva Longoria wants to “change the gatekeepers” in Hollywood

Eva Longoria. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor and director Eva Longoria wants to "change the gatekeepers" in Hollywood to ensure that more people of color, especially Latinos, are represented on television, in film and behind the scenes.

The big picture: Hollywood is “not built to welcome people who don't have experience, and traditionally, people of color, especially Latinos, have not been in a place where they can get that experience,” Longoria tells Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Safety regulator opens third Tesla probe in 6 months

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Shanghai in January 2020. Photo: Ding Ting/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a new investigation into Tesla vehicles Thursday, this time for unexpected braking while in autopilot and driving at highway speeds.

Why it matters: It's the third investigation that NHTSA has opened into the electric vehicle manufacture's driving features in the last six months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow