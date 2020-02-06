1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi rips into Trump for State of the Union: "Do it in your own office"

Rashaan Ayesh

Screenshot: MSNBC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laid into President Trump for his State of the Union address during her weekly press conference on Thursday, accusing him of using Congress as a "backdrop for a reality show" and calling out his "appalling" comments about pre-existing conditions.

Why it matters: The tension between Trump and Pelosi continues to grow in the wake of the president's address Tuesday, which culminated in the speaker ripping up a copy of the speech on national television.

  • At the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Trump took aim at Pelosi and suggested she used her faith as a false justification for impeachment.

What she's saying: Pelosi called Trump's address a "manifesto of mistruths," particularly with respect to his comments about health care.

"What happened instead was the president using the Congress of the United States as a backdrop for a reality show, presenting a state of mind that had no contact with reality whatsoever."
"It was quite appalling to hear the president say the 150 at least million families in America that are faced with preexisting conditions. A benefit that is afforded to them in the Affordable Care Act that he was protecting that benefit when, in fact, he has done everything to dismantle it."

Between the lines: Trump's claim that he will "always protect patients with pre-existing conditions" was misleading at best, Axios' Caitlin Owen notes.

  • Republicans' repeal and replace efforts in 2017 wouldn't have preserved the same level of protections the Affordable Care Act provides, nor would any of the plans they've put forward since.

Toward the end of her presser, Pelosi defended her decision to tear up Trump's speech, claiming it had "nothing to do with" him snubbing her handshake at the beginning.

  • "When I saw the compilation of falsehoods — when I heard like the first quarter or third, then I started to think there has to be something that clearly indicates to the American people that this is not the truth," she said.
  • "He has shredded the truth in his speech, he's shredding the Constitution in his conduct, I shredded his "state of his mind" address."

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens

State of the Union previews 2020's pre-existing conditions fight

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump claimed last night during the State of the Union that he will "always protect patients with pre-existing conditions" — a statement that's misleading at best.

Why it matters: Pre-existing conditions protections are popular, and both parties are trying to claim credit for them. But only one of the parties has a track record of defending those protections, and it's not the GOP.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Health
Orion Rummler

Pelosi tears up Trump's State of the Union speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, after sitting through an hour of the president's address on topics ranging from immigration to economic growth.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Trump snubs Pelosi handshake State of the Union address

President Trump snubbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handshake as he took the stage at the State of the Union address Tuesday.

  • The other side: Pelosi snubbed Trump back, introducing him only with the lead: "The President of the United States."
  • A speaker would have usually used the language: "I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States."
Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy