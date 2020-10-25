Pelosi says Trump is "delusional" for thinking GOP will win the House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called President Trump "delusional" on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday for predicting Republicans will win the majority in the House of Representatives.
Why it matters: It's not clear who is telling Trump the GOP has a shot at winning back the House, but most congressional Republicans privately acknowledge that remaining in the minority is a foregone conclusion, Axios' Alayna Treene reports. The real question is how many seats they lose.
What she's saying: "You keep thinking that Mr. President, you just keep on thinking that," Pelosi said of the prediction Trump made at last Thursday's presidential debate.
- "Just another example of the delusional statements he made there," she added.
- "But let me also say we have to win the Senate. So all this discussion of the virus takes us to the importance of this election."
Worth noting: Pelosi confirmed she will seek another term as speaker if her party keeps the House.