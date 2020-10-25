Pelosi says Trump is "delusional" for thinking GOP will win the House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called President Trump "delusional" on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday for predicting Republicans will win the majority in the House of Representatives.

Why it matters: It's not clear who is telling Trump the GOP has a shot at winning back the House, but most congressional Republicans privately acknowledge that remaining in the minority is a foregone conclusion, Axios' Alayna Treene reports. The real question is how many seats they lose.

What she's saying: "You keep thinking that Mr. President, you just keep on thinking that," Pelosi said of the prediction Trump made at last Thursday's presidential debate.

"Just another example of the delusional statements he made there," she added.

"But let me also say we have to win the Senate. So all this discussion of the virus takes us to the importance of this election."

Worth noting: Pelosi confirmed she will seek another term as speaker if her party keeps the House.