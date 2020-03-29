Pelosi: "As the president fiddles, people are dying"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ramped up her criticism of President Trump's coronavirus response on CNN"s "State of the Union" Sunday, claiming that his downplaying of the crisis has cost American lives.

The big picture: The U.S. is now reporting the most positive coronavirus cases in the world, with 124,686 confirmed as of Sunday morning. Pelosi argued on CNN that Trump's initial denial and subsequent delay in getting life-saving equipment to state governments have been "deadly."

The speaker also dismissed the suggestion that Trump is considering relaxing federal social distancing guidelines, saying that she doesn't know what the "purpose" of that would be at a time when cases and deaths are increasing.

What she's saying: "First of all, let me just say how sad it is that even since the president signing of the [stimulus] bill, the number of deaths reported has doubled from 1,000–2,000 in our country," Pelosi said.