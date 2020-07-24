47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi and Schumer blame Republicans' "disarray and delay" for unemployment brinkmanship

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday that "dithering" by the White House and Senate Republicans was to blame for not producing a coronavirus stimulus proposal.

Why it matters: The top Democrats are going on the offensive regarding the stimulus plan as expanded unemployment benefits are set to expire in the coming days.

What they're saying: "This weekend, millions of Americans will lose their unemployment insurance, will be at risk of being evicted from their homes, and could be laid off by state and local government, and there is only one reason: Republicans have been dithering for months while America's crisis deepens," they said in a statement.

  • "We had expected to be working throughout this weekend to find common ground on the next COVID response package.  It is simply unacceptable that Republicans have had this entire time to reach consensus among themselves and continue to flail.  Time is of the essence and lives are being lost," they added.

The other side: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had planned to present a Republican version of the stimulus bill to open negotiations with Democrats this week, but the congressional GOP remains at an impasse with the White House on what it should include.

Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefits

Sen. Lamar Alexander. Photo: Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

Senate Republicans and negotiators from the Trump administration are considering a short-term extension of supplemental unemployment benefits, which are set to expire on July 31, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) confirmed to reporters Wednesday.

Why it matters: A chaotic Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday revealed that the White House and GOP senators remain far apart on key priorities in the next economic package and that it's unlikely a bill will be passed by the end of next week.

Updated Jul 23, 2020 - Economy & Business

More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment

Unemployed hospitality and service workers protest in Miami Beach, Fla. in May. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More than 31 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits of some form — a slight decline — while roughly 2.3 million filed new applications to receive them last week, a rise from last week's number, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: Enhanced unemployment benefits — an extra $600 per week — authorized under the coronavirus stimulus bill are set to expire in coming days, leaving millions of Americans with a smaller financial cushion as cases spike and businesses are forced to close again amid the worst economic downturn of our lifetime.

World

TikTok pressure could further harm Silicon Valley's relationship with China

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The TikTok debate has exposed a deepening fissure among venture capitalists, over their attitudes toward China.

Why it matters: Silicon Valley and China could morph from frenemies into full-blown adversaries.

