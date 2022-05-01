Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, per a Twitter post Sunday from the Ukrainian president showing the U.S. house speaker visiting Ukraine's capital.

Why it matters: Pelosi's visit is a reflection of the growing pressure for the U.S. to send high-level officials to Kyiv, after recent visits by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the prime ministers of Spain and Denmark.

It comes less than a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III visited Ukraine.

What we're watching: The trip, which was not previously announced, also includes House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.)and Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), , Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), and Bill Keating (D-Mass.).

During the meeting, Zelensky conveyed the clear need for continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance from the U.S. and the congressional delegation assured him that additional American support is on its way, according to Pelosi's office.

What they're saying: "Your fight is a fight for everyone. So our commitment is to be here for you until the fight is done," Pelosi said.

'The United States is a leader in Ukraine’s strong support in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!" Zelenksy said.

Between the lines: The White House has ruled out sending President Biden, citing security concerns.

What's next: "Our delegation will now continue our travels in Poland, where we will meet with President Andrzej Duda and senior officials. We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts," Pelosi said in a statement early Sunday.