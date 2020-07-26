42 mins ago - Health

Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that Democrats will not support liability protections for employers of "essential workers" in the next coronavirus relief bill.

Why it matters: Senate Republicans' stimulus proposal is expected to include widespread liability insurance for schools, businesses, hospitals and more, which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called his "red line."

  • Companies have said they could be vulnerable to a wave of lawsuits if their workers get sick during the pandemic.
  • Pelosi argued that such a measure would fail to make employers responsible for ensuring workplaces are safe while also providing no recourse for workers who do get sick.

What she's saying: "What they're saying to essential workers, 'you have to go to work because you're essential. We've placed no responsibility on your employer to make that workplace safe,'" Pelosi said. 

  • "And if you get sick, you have no recourse because we've given the employer protection. And if you don't go to work because you're afraid of being sick and you have that job opportunity you don't get unemployment insurance. This is so unfair."

The big picture: Pelosi said that the House "can't go home" until a deal is struck and criticized Senate Republicans for delaying the release of their stimulus proposal. She also slammed the idea of reducing supplemental unemployment benefits to 70% of individuals' lost wages.

  • "This is an emergency. Maybe they don't understand. I don't know what they have against working families in America."

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surpassed 16 million globally early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

By the numbers: More than 644,500 people have died from the virus worldwide, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 9.2 million have recovered.

Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - World

North Korea puts city on lockdown over suspected coronavirus case

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019. Photo: Manan Vatsayana/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered Kaesong City, near the border with South Korea, to be placed on lockdown and declared a "maximum emergency" because of a suspected coronavirus case, state media reported on Sunday.

Why it matters: If the person is found to have COVID-19, it would mark the first time Pyongyang has publicly confirmed having a case in the country. The isolated state has previously insisted it's free of the pandemic, although experts have cast doubt on the claim.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 16,076,713 — Total deaths: 645,192 — Total recoveries — 9,285,046Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 9,285,046 — Total deaths: 146,484 — Total recoveries: 1,279,414 — Total tested: 50,635,683Map.
  3. World: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus.
  4. States: Florida surpasses New York as state with second-most coronavirus cases — Massachusetts to fine travelers if they violate COVID-19 restrictions.
  5. Health: Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  6. Economy: White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
