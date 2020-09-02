Pelosi says she fell for "setup" by visiting hair salon during COVID restrictions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she takes responsibility for "falling for a setup," after a video leaked to Fox News showed she visited a San Francisco hair salon for a personal appointment at a time when the city was not allowing indoor services due to COVID-19 restrictions.

What she's saying: "I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I've been to over the years many times. When they said what we're able to accommodate people, one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that."

"As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup. And that's all I'm going to say on that."

"I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up," Pelosi added.

The other side: In a phone interview with Fox News, salon owner Erica Kious said, “It was a slap in the face that [Pelosi] went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work."

Kious added she "can’t control” what her stylists do if they rent chairs from her, as one of them did for Pelosi's appointment.

“We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t – it’s a feeling – a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down," Kious said.

President Trump reacted in a tweet Wednesday: "Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!"