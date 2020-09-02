13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says she fell for "setup" by visiting hair salon during COVID restrictions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she takes responsibility for "falling for a setup," after a video leaked to Fox News showed she visited a San Francisco hair salon for a personal appointment at a time when the city was not allowing indoor services due to COVID-19 restrictions.

What she's saying: "I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I've been to over the years many times. When they said what we're able to accommodate people, one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that."

  • "As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup. And that's all I'm going to say on that."
  • "I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up," Pelosi added.

The other side: In a phone interview with Fox News, salon owner Erica Kious said, “It was a slap in the face that [Pelosi] went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work."

  • Kious added she "can’t control” what her stylists do if they rent chairs from her, as one of them did for Pelosi's appointment.
  • “We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t – it’s a feeling – a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down," Kious said.

President Trump reacted in a tweet Wednesday: "Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!"

Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 25,842,561 — Total deaths: 858,552 — Total recoveries: 17,125,165Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 6,094,562 — Total deaths: 184,914 — Total recoveries: 2,202,682 — Total tests: 78,996,632Map.
  3. Vaccine: CDC requests states ready COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November.
  4. Health: America's botched coronavirus response foretells a dark future — Analysis: Steroid treatment reduced deaths for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
  5. Business: United Airlines halves planned layoffs to 16,370 — Ford to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs in North America with voluntary buyouts.
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
1 hour ago - Health

America's botched coronavirus response foretells a dark future

America's failures in handling the coronavirus pandemic bode ill for our ability to deal with climate change and other threats that loom on the horizon.

Why it matters: America's ongoing struggles with the coronavirus have caused tremendous human and economic pain. But what should worry us for future disasters that could be far worse is the way the pandemic has exposed deep political divisions and a disinformation ecosystem that muddies even the hardest facts.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

CDC requests states ready COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week "urgently" requested governors to speed up their permit applications so vaccine distribution sites are operational by early November, McClatchy reports.

Why it matters: When a vaccine is ready, distribution is a major challenge the Trump administration is working to address. Supplies will be limited initially, and even if the most at-risk populations are given priority, that group still numbers in the tens of millions.

