Between the lines: Pelosi’s use of the word “imminent” Thursday to describe the USMCA buoyed officials who have been pushing Congress to approve it.

Pelosi’s comments were her “most definitive signal that the logjam is going to break soon,” per a top trade lawyer.

What they're saying: Administration officials got an extra boost from an encouraging readout of a Democratic caucus meeting.

Multiple freshman members spoke up enthusiastically about the USMCA deal in the meeting and urged a vote.

Several members told their colleagues they won't get re-elected if the trade deal that Trump renegotiated with Mexico and Canada to replace NAFTA doesn't pass, according to three sources familiar with the meeting.

For months, the White House has put pressure on freshman Democrats who won in districts that Trump carried in 2016 and where he remains relatively popular.

Vice President Mike Pence “participated in 35 events in the U.S. and Canada calling for USMCA passage,” per his office, and traveled to 15 districts held by Democrats to push the trade agreement.

Yes, but: The logjam on USMCA still hasn't broken and the legislative calendar is tight and clogged with impeachment. It’s still going to be challenging to get USMCA passed before year's end.