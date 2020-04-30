10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says she's "satisfied" with how Biden has responded to Reade allegations

Marisa Fernandez

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Joe Biden on Thursday against allegations of sexual assault by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, saying she's "satisfied" with how he has responded to the controversy and that she believes his denial.

Why it matters: While Biden's campaign has issued a statement saying that the alleged assault "absolutely did not happen," Biden has not personally addressed the allegations. Pelosi, along with a number of prominent Democrats who have endorsed Biden, has not directly addressed an on-the-record account from a former neighbor of Reade who says she told her about the alleged assault in 1995 or 1996.

The exchange:

PELOSI: "I have great sympathy for any women who bring forth an allegation. I'm a big strong supporter of the #MeToo movement. I think it has been a great -- made a great contribution to our country. And I do support Joe Biden. I'm satisfied with how he has responded. I know him, I was proud to endorse him on Monday, very proud to endorse him. And so I'm satisfied with that."
CNN's CAMEROTA: "I mean, he hasn't, to be clear, he hasn't addressed it, his campaign has addressed it, but he has not directly addressed it. Should he directly publicly address it?"
PELOSI: "You know, it is a matter that he has to deal with. But I am impressed with the people who work for him at the time saying that absolutely never heard one iota of information about this, nobody ever brought forth a claim or had anybody else tell them about such a claim. But, again, we have an important election at hand, one that is, I think, one of the most important ones we had."

Go deeper ... Timeline: Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Washington Post editorial board calls on Biden to address sexual assault allegation

Joe Biden at the 11th Democratic presidential debate in Washington, D.C., on March 15. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Washington Post editorial board published an article on Wednesday calling for former Vice President Joe Biden to publicly address a sexual assault allegation made against him by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer.

Driving the news: Business Insider this week published accounts from two on-the-record sources corroborating parts of allegations by Reade, who alleges Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,224,079 — Total deaths: 228,757 — Total recoveries — 992,592Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,043,595 — Total deaths: 61,187 — Total recoveries — 124,294 — Total tested: 6,026,170Map.
  3. 2020: Trump's coronavirus response sounds the alarm on his re-election hopes.
  4. U.S. intelligence community: Coronavirus "was not manmade or genetically modified."
  5. Economy: Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, with the total topping 30 million.
  6. Public health: Why Gilead's drug isn't a silver bullet.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 35 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Biden and Sanders reach agreement on convention delegates

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign released a memo on Thursday announcing that it has come to an agreement with Bernie Sanders' former team to allocate enough statewide delegates at the Democratic National Convention to ensure "fair representation" for the progressive wing of the party.

Why it matters: Now that Sanders won't be the nominee, this is one way for his team to sustain the movement he's built and been a part of for decades — and to give his supporters a sense of representation and power over the Democratic platform.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy