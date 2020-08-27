27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says stimulus talks will resume when White House agrees to $2.2 trillion

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks to reporters on August 27. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after a 25-minute phone call with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Thursday that the two sides remain at a "tragic impasse" over a coronavirus relief package.

The state of play: Democrats are willing to agree to a $2.2 trillion stimulus deal — $1.2 trillion less than the HEROES Act that the House passed in May, Pelosi said. She called on the Trump administration to meet them in the middle, and said talks would not resume unless they do so.

What she's saying: "Originally, House and Senate Democrats made clear we would be willing to cut a trillion dollars if the White House would add a trillion for a bill.  In order to meet in the middle, we have now said we would be willing to go to $2.2 trillion to meet the needs of the American people," Pelosi said in a statement.

  • "This is not about dollars, this is about values. These investments will not only help crush the virus, they will also help bolster the economy."
  • "The administration’s continued failure to acknowledge the funding levels that experts, scientists and the American people know is needed leaves our nation at a tragic impasse.""
  • "Over 100 days after House Democrats passed the Heroes Act, another 4.4 million Americans have becomes sick and over 90,000 have died. Yet, Republicans continue to turn their backs on the American people."

Updated 20 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on testing to exclude asymptomatic individuals.

Why it matters: Experts have said it's important to identify infections before coronavirus symptoms kick in because that's when many individuals are believed to be the most contagious, the New York Times reports.

Sam Baker
7 hours ago - Health

The CDC's revised coronavirus testing guidance could foreshadow a new debacle

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The U.S. has never really managed to get coronavirus testing right for any extended period of time, and now we're entering a new phase of potential dysfunction.

Driving the news: Democrats and some health care experts are livid over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest change to its testing guidelines, which now recommend against testing for asymptomatic people.

Kim Hart
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cities are facing the age of constant crises

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The era of tackling one crisis — or even two — at a time is over.

Why it matters: The new normal is a series of crises hitting simultaneously, and localities are bearing the brunt.

