Pelosi: Birx "enabled" Trump on coronavirus misinformation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN on Monday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx because "she has enabled" President Trump to spread coronavirus misinformation.

What she's saying: "I don't have confidence in anyone who stands there while the president says, 'Swallow Lysol and it's going to cure your virus,'" Pelosi told host Jim Sciutto.

  • "There has to be some responsibility. So if the president is saying these things, who is advising him that this is OK and enabling that to happen while millions of people have died?" she added
  • Worth noting: Roughly 155,000 people in the U.S. have died due to the coronavirus while just under 700,000 have died worldwide, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Trump issued his first public criticism of Birx earlier Monday, tweeting that her response to Pelosi's criticism — which was first reported Friday by Politico — was "pathetic."

  • The president was responding to comments from Birx over the weekend that the U.S. has shifted into a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections have spread further into rural areas.

Trump claims TikTok will be banned if not sold by Sept. 15

President Trump said Monday that TikTok will be shut down in the U.S. if it hasn't been bought by Microsoft or another company by Sept. 15.

Why it matters: Trump appears to have backed off his threat to immediately ban TikTok after speaking with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said Sunday that the company will pursue discussions with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to purchase the app in the U.S.

Filing suggests Manhattan DA is investigating Trump for possible fraud

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

The Manhattan District Attorney's office suggested for the first time Monday that it's investigating President Trump and his company for "alleged bank and insurance fraud," the New York Times first reported.

The state of play: The disclosure was made in a filing in federal court that seeks to force accounting firm Mazars USA to comply with a subpoena for eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns.

