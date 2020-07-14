3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi "absolutely" would skip August recess to reach coronavirus stimulus deal

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN on Tuesday she would "absolutely" be willing to forgo the House's August recess to reach a deal for another relief package to help the country battle the health and economic crises caused by the coronavirus.

The big picture: Pelosi indicated the package would earmark money for coronavirus testing and contact tracing, as well as assistance for state and local governments whose budgets are in dire financial straits due to revenue shortfalls caused by the recession.

What she's saying:

"Oh we absolutely have to. We also have to come to an agreement. The timetable is the timetable of the American people needing their unemployment insurance, their direct payments, their assistance for rent and mortgage foreclosure, forbearance in terms of that. And we need it for states and localities to be able to pay their employees who are meeting the needs of their constituents. And you know what, we need it to open the economy by testing, tracing, treating, isolating."

The other side: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that Senate Republicans will open negotiations with Democrats once they finish their own proposal for the next round of stimulus next week.

  • "We shouldn't lightly add more to the national debt, but I'm predicting that we will have one more rescue package, which we'll begin to debate and discuss next week," McConnell said at a press conference.

Go deeper: PPP was not enough for small businesses

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty in Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case

Maxwell. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges brought earlier this month alleging that she conspired with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. A federal judge scheduled Maxwell's trial to begin July 12, 2021.

The latest: Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York urged the judge to deny Maxwell bail, calling the British socialite an "extreme flight risk" whose "significant and unexplained wealth" and lack of ties to the U.S. give her few reasons not to attempt to flee the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 13,165,663 — Total deaths: 574,615 — Total recoveries — 7,301,691Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,387,053 — Total deaths: 135,984 — Total recoveries: 1,031,939 — Total tested: 41,004,275Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi "absolutely" would skip August recess to reach stimulus deal.
  4. Public health: Four former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk — Lindsey Graham: "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem."
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden seeks $2 trillion clean energy and infrastructure spending boost

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden expanded his energy and climate plans Tuesday with a call for spending $2 trillion over four years on climate-friendly infrastructure — a proposal the campaign is casting as part of a wider economic recovery package.

Why it matters: The plan, which is the focus of a speech Biden will deliver this afternoon, represents a long-anticipated plan to move his climate platform further left and make it more expansive.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow