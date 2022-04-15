Although Peeps received mixed reviews amongst the Axios Visuals team — and there are strong preferences as to whether they’re better fresh, aged or microwaved — there’s no denying the marshmallow treats bring us all joy.

The big picture: Some of that joy was fueled by learning that it would take 127 quadrillion Peeps to fill the Grand Canyon, which raises the question, what if we measured the world in Peeps?

Data: Just Born, Axios research; Quiz: Jacque Schrag; Illustration: Aïda Amer

This Sunday, millions of Americans will celebrate Easter.

Easter baskets and egg hunting are a tradition for many, contributing to an expected $2.98 billion in candy sales.

By the numbers: Easter is one of the biggest holidays for candy makers, just behind the winter holidays and Halloween. 90% of consumers are planning to purchase candy to celebrate, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual spending survey. That’s more than any other category, including food.

What's the most popular Easter candy?

While everyone has their personal favorites, an analysis of Amazon’s U.S. marketplace from March 28 to April 3, 2022, by Pattern reveals the top three:

Peeps: 22% of sales Jelly Beans: 21% Cadbury Eggs: 14%

These top sellers might surprise the chocolate-lovers among us, but the popularity of Peeps is of no surprise to their creators at Just Born Quality Confections. According to a recent press release, 81% of Americans say the marshmallow treats remind them of Easter and 57% associate them with the beginning of spring.

