Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

DOJ charges man for allegedly distributing performance-enhancing drugs to Olympians

Noah Garfinkel

Department of Justice. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Department of Justice has charged a Texas man with distributing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first criminal charge brought under an anti-doping law that went into effect last December, according to the DOJ.

Details: The complaint alleges that Eric Lira, a "kinesiologist and naturopathic" therapist in El Paso, Tex., distributed PEDs to at least two athletes ahead of the delayed 2020 Games, held last year in Tokyo.

  • Lira allegedly sourced PEDs such as human growth hormone and erythropoietin, known as a "blood building" drug, from Central and South America.
  • According to prosecutors, in July, one recipient of Lira's PEDs tested positive for human growth hormone and, subsequently was "provisionally suspended" from the competition.
  • Lira is in custody and scheduled in court Wednesday, per the DOJ. A lawyer for Lira was not immediately identifiable.

Context: Lira is charged under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which bans involvement in doping schemes at major international sports competitions.

  • He faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years for two charges.

What they're saying: "Today, this Office sends a strong message to those who would taint the Games and seek to profit from that corruption,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said according to the press release.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping elections reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting rights reforms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee is seeking an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) about his communications with former President Trump.

Why it matters: McCarthy is the highest-ranking elected official the committee has asked for information. It's a clear sign that the panel sees nobody as off-limits.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 hours ago - World

China hosts string of Gulf officials in sign of growing influence

Wang Yi (right) greets Faisal bin Farhan on Jan. 10. Photo: Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via Getty

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council are all visiting China this week for talks on boosting trade and security cooperation.

Why it matters: The flurry of visits by Gulf officials is part of China’s push for deeper involvement in the Middle East. For Beijing, the Gulf in particular is key to its energy supply and increasingly to its geopolitical influence.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow