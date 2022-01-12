DOJ charges man for allegedly distributing performance-enhancing drugs to Olympians

The Department of Justice has charged a Texas man with distributing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first criminal charge brought under an anti-doping law that went into effect last December, according to the DOJ.

Details: The complaint alleges that Eric Lira, a "kinesiologist and naturopathic" therapist in El Paso, Tex., distributed PEDs to at least two athletes ahead of the delayed 2020 Games, held last year in Tokyo.

Lira allegedly sourced PEDs such as human growth hormone and erythropoietin, known as a "blood building" drug, from Central and South America.

According to prosecutors, in July, one recipient of Lira's PEDs tested positive for human growth hormone and, subsequently was "provisionally suspended" from the competition.

Lira is in custody and scheduled in court Wednesday, per the DOJ. A lawyer for Lira was not immediately identifiable.

Context: Lira is charged under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which bans involvement in doping schemes at major international sports competitions.

He faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years for two charges.

What they're saying: "Today, this Office sends a strong message to those who would taint the Games and seek to profit from that corruption,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said according to the press release.