Why economists don't like the idea of a payroll tax cut

A proposal to suspend Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes for employees and employers through the end of the year is a "very high priority" in any new stimulus deal, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday.

Yes, but: Economists largely agree it would do little to help the economy.

What they're saying: "The White House’s latest economic policy trial balloon leaves out the most important solutions and floats some policies that are diametrically opposed to what the country needs," Amy Hanauer, executive director of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, said in a recent analysis.

  • "The proposal re-ups tax breaks for the wealthy and fails to laser focus on vulnerable families that need the most help."
  • "A payroll tax cut does more for those who are paid (and paid more) than for those who’ve lost jobs in this downturn. It would likely send at least two-thirds of benefits to the richest fifth of Americans and about a quarter to the top 1 percent."

More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment

More than 31 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits of some form, while roughly 2.3 million filed new applications to receive them last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: Enhanced unemployment benefits — an extra $600 per week — authorized under the coronavirus stimulus bill are set to expire in coming days, leaving millions of Americans with a smaller financial cushion as cases spike amid the worst economic downturn of our lifetime.

The future of business is now

The coronavirus-induced recession led to a decline in deals during the first half of the year, but global firms are quickly coming off of the sidelines and setting in motion major changes to their business strategy, according to a new research from PwC.

Why it matters: Business leaders are laying out the blueprint for the future of commerce in the U.S. and around the world right now and trends are starting to emerge.

For tech's big four, big contrasts

Four firms —Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple — now form the de facto roster of Big Tech, thanks to Congress' decision to interrogate their CEOs together at a landmark antitrust hearing Monday. (Sorry, Microsoft, but maybe it's for the best.)

The big four share enormous power, massive resources, high ideals and, more recently, troubled public images. But there are enormous differences among them, too — and their leaders will be leaning on those contrasts as lawmakers grill them.

