PayPal brings bitcoin to the mainstream

PayPal's decision to allow customers to hold bitcoin and other virtual currencies in its online wallet and shop using cryptocurrencies sent the value of bitcoin soaring on Wednesday.

Why it matters: With 346 million active accounts around the world and 26 million merchants, PayPal could bring cryptocurrencies into mainstream acceptance.

The big picture: The company hopes the service will prepare its network for new digital currencies that central banks and companies may develop, PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman told Reuters.

  • “We are working with central banks and thinking of all forms of digital currencies and how PayPal can play a role,” he said.

Flashback: Square invested $50 million into a block of nearly 5,000 bitcoins earlier this month, with CEO Jack Dorsey saying he believes one day bitcoin will become the world's "single currency."

  • The integration of cryptocurrencies into Square's Cash App has been a particular point of emphasis.

New state unemployment filings fall to 787,000

First-time applications for unemployment fell last week, according to Department of Labor data released on Thursday.

Between the lines: The overall number of Americans relying on unemployment also fell to a still-staggering 23 million. But there are continued signs of labor market strain, with more people shifting to an unemployment program designed for the long-term jobless.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Chris Christie: Wear a mask "or you may regret it — as I did" — Senate Democrats block vote on McConnell's targeted relief bill.
  2. Economy: Why the stimulus delay isn't a crisis (yet).
  3. Health: The pandemic is getting worse again New York reports most cases since MayMany U.S. coronavirus deaths were avoidable.
  4. Education: Boston and Chicago send students back home for online learning.
  5. World: Spain becomes first nation in Western Europe to exceed 1 million cases — France becomes the second.
Biden says he will appoint commission on Supreme Court reform

Joe Biden told CBS' "60 Minutes" this week that if elected, he would put together a bipartisan commission to study the federal court system and make recommendations for reform.

Why it matters: Biden has come under pressure to clarify his position on court packing after some Democrats suggested expanding the court if Senate Republicans confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

