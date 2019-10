Details: The economic benefits for workers are among the best in years, a reward for their sacrifices during GM's 2009 bankruptcy.

Workers will receive 3% raises in the 2nd and 4th years of their contract, and 4% lump sums in the 1st and 3rd years.

They'll also receive $11,000 each when the contract is ratified ($4,500 for temporary workers) and no limit to the amount of year-end profit-sharing they could receive, which hit a record $10,750 last year.

Workers will retain their current health care benefits, with no additional out-of-pocket costs.

The deal shortens the pathway for lower-paid temporary workers to achieve full-time status.

There is no immediate estimate on how the package will affect GM's fixed labor costs.

Yes, but: Three of the four plants GM targeted for closing last November will indeed close for good, and there was no agreement to bring work back from Mexico, a major point of contention for the UAW.

Workers who have not already moved to other plants will be offered buyouts and early retirement deals.

GM is offering early retirement bonuses of up to $60,000 for 2,000 hourly workers and 60 skilled-trades workers who agree to leave.

The Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant, and 2 transmission plants in Maryland and Michigan, will close.

The 4th plant, in Detroit, will be retooled to manufacture a future electric pickup truck.

Contract highlights (below) shared with UAW leaders at a meeting Thursday did not mention future investment in U.S. factories, but earlier reports said GM planned to invest $7.7 billion in the U.S., plus another $1.3 billion for a new battery facility in Ohio.

The impact: The plant closures are no doubt a disappointment for President Trump, who campaigned on a promise to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

