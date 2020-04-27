42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Volume of loan applications doubles in second round of PPP

Dan Primack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. Small Business Administration, which resumed accepting applications from small businesses for Paycheck Protection Program loans on Monday, says it is seeing double the volume as it did in the opening hours of the PPP's initial roll-out.

By the numbers: SBA says it had processed more than 100,000 loans from over 4,000 lenders as of 3:30pm ET.

Between the lines: The increased activity makes sense, given that the initial PPP ran out of money over a week ago and banks had begun stockpiling applications.

  • It also has resulted in slowed response time and tech crashes, which the SBA acknowledged in a statement.
  • Some new guardrails are intended to better ensure that smaller lenders not get shut out, but that also could mean longer wait times. On the other hand, lenders can now submit applications in large batches, which should boost the early numbers.

The original PPP doled out $349 billion to 1.66 million small businesses, working out to an average loan size of $206,000. Were that average to hold, it would mean that more than $20 billion of the new $322 billion is already spoken for.

Note: Axios qualified for a loan under this program. More details here.

Jacob Knutson

68% of small businesses say coronavirus will change their models forever

A closed restaurant in Washington, D.C. Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua vi Getty Images

A Goldman Sachs survey of 1,790 participants in the firm's 10,000 Small Businesses program, conducted by Babson College and David Binder Research, found that 68% said the coronavirus crisis will likely change their business models for good.

The big picture: 93% of small businesses said the virus will impact the way they operate, and 69% believe that large corporations will have a bigger advantage over them than before the pandemic.

Dan Primack

Alternative investment firms explicitly barred from PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal expected to reopen Monday, the Small Business Administration has explicitly prohibited "hedge funds and private equity firms" from receiving loans, and it also reaffirmed "affiliation" rules for private equity-owned companies.

Wait, what? Yes, there have been anecdotal reports of alternative investment firms at least inquiring about PPP loan eligibility. It's unclear if any such loans were made.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 3,029,452 — Total deaths: 210,374 — Total recoveries — 885,975Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 983,848 — Total deaths: 55,735 — Total recoveries — 110,492 — Total tested: 5,434,943Map.
  3. States update: Colorado and Nevada join Western states in coronavirus reopening pact — Texas governor to allow stay-at-home order to expire on April 30.
  4. Business update: Volume of loan applications doubles in second round of PPP.
  5. 2020 update: Mike Bloomberg agrees to pay for fired campaign staffers' health care amid coronavirus crisis — New York cancels Democratic presidential primary, angering Sanders supporters.
  6. 🏀 NBA latest: The league is planning to allow players to take part in limited practice sessions on May 8 in cities that have lifted some of their restrictions.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

