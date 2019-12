Former chairman of the Federal Reserve Paul Volcker died Sunday at 92 years old, according to the New York Times.

The big picture: Volcker was known for leading the Fed's aggressive campaign to bring down inflation throughout the late 1970s and early '80s. He served in the Treasury Department under Presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon before moving to the Fed. President Carter nominated him to be chairman in 1979, and President Reagan re-nominated him in 1983.