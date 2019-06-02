Pentagon chief to White House: The military "will not be politicized"

In the wake of controversy over a request to move a Navy warship named after Sen. John McCain "out of sight" during President Trump's visit to Japan, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told his chief of staff to send a message to the White House "that the department of defense will not be politicized," the AP reports.

Context: Trump, who has maintained a long-running, one-way feud with the late McCain, has denied that he had anything to do with the warship being moved, but added that whoever made the request was "well-meaning." White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday that moving the warship was "not an unreasonable thing to do."