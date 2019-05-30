Report: Trump wanted warship named for John McCain "out of sight" in Japan

The White House reportedly requested that the U.S. Navy move the warship — named USS John S. McCain for the late senator — "out of sight" during President Trump's state visit to Japan over Memorial Day weekend, per an email obtained by the Wall Street Journal.
The bottom line: It's unclear why the White House wanted the ship to be moved "out of sight," but the WSJ reports that the directive resulted from conversations between the White House Military Office and the Seventh Fleet of the U.S. Navy. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan was aware of the concern "and approved measures to ensure it didn’t interfere with the president’s visit."
Details: The warship is in the thick of extensive repairs following a 2017 collision. The restoration process normally would have made it difficult to move the ship, but following the White House directive, the Navy covered the ship with a tarp before relocating it, per WSJ. Sailors aboard the ship — who often wear hats donning the ship's name — reportedly received the day off during Trump's visit.
Context: McCain was one of the few Republican senators to publicly challenge Trump, most memorably by voting against the repeal of Obamacare. Since McCain died in August 2018, Trump has repeatedly attacked the senator.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include President Trump's response.