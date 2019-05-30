Report: Trump wanted warship named for John McCain "out of sight" in Japan

The White House reportedly requested that the U.S. Navy move the warship — named USS John S. McCain for the late senator — "out of sight" during President Trump's state visit to Japan over Memorial Day weekend, per an email obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

The bottom line: It's unclear why the White House wanted the ship to be moved "out of sight," but the WSJ reports that the directive resulted from conversations between the White House Military Office and the Seventh Fleet of the U.S. Navy. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan was aware of the concern "and approved measures to ensure it didn’t interfere with the president’s visit."