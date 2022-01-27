Chart: Courtesy of Whoop

Patrick Mahomes' heroic performance against the Bills was thrilling to watch, and his in-game heart rate indicates it was equally exciting to live through.

By the numbers: Mahomes wore a Whoop fitness tracker during the game, and the collected data Shines some light on the kind of competitor he is when the lights shine the brightest.

His peak heart rate (191 beats per minute) came during his first-quarter TD run. But his sustained peak, as you'd expect, came during the 28 minutes of real time between the final two minutes of regulation and the game-winning score.

The biggest spikes during that hectic half hour were precipitated by game-changing plays, but his heart rate was actually lowest when the pressure was highest — achieving "flow state" in those moments, according to his trainer.

In other words, aside from his otherworldly talent, one of Mahomes' greatest assets may be the ability to stay calm under pressure.

Of note: Whoop was founded in 2012, released its first product in 2015 and really took off in 2020 when fitness tracking became a high priority. Mahomes is an investor.