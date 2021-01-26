Sen. Leahy hospitalized "out of an abundance of caution"

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital for evaluation, his spokesperson David Carle said Tuesday evening.

Why it matters: Though his condition is unknown, the 80-year-old is president pro tempore of the Senate and is expected to preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial, for which proceedings are set to begin the week of Feb. 8.

What they're saying: “This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well,” Carle said in a written statement.

“He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician. Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated."

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told CNN on Tuesday night that Leahy's wife, Marcelle, is "a nurse, and she's with him."

"This was just an abundance of caution. ... She says things are going well. We have all got our fingers crossed he will be back tomorrow," Durbin said.

Of note: Leahy’s status in the Senate puts him third in line in the order of presidential succession, after Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

