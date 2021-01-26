Sign up for our daily briefing

Sen. Leahy hospitalized "out of an abundance of caution"

Sen. Patrick Leahy inside the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 25. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital for evaluation, his spokesperson David Carle said Tuesday evening.

Why it matters: Though his condition is unknown, the 80-year-old is president pro tempore of the Senate and is expected to preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial, for which proceedings are set to begin the week of Feb. 8.

What they're saying: “This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well,” Carle said in a written statement.

  • “He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician. Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated."

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told CNN on Tuesday night that Leahy's wife, Marcelle, is "a nurse, and she's with him."

  • "This was just an abundance of caution. ... She says things are going well. We have all got our fingers crossed he will be back tomorrow," Durbin said.

Of note: Leahy’s status in the Senate puts him third in line in the order of presidential succession, after Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

This is breaking news. Please check back for details.

Kadia GobaOrion Rummler
Jan 25, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy to preside over Trump's second impeachment trial

Sen. Patrick Leahy heads to the Senate floor on Nov. 9. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is expected to preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial, a Senate source tells Axios. CNN first reported Leahy's role.

Why it matters: The Constitution requires the chief justice of the Supreme Court to preside over a sitting president's impeachment trial rather than the vice president — who has the title of president of the Senate — to avoid a potential conflict of interest. However, there is no precedent for a former president.

Axios
Jan 26, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden on Trump's impeachment trial: "I think it has to happen"

President Biden told CNN Monday that he believes the impeachment trial of former President Trump "has to happen," but he does not think 17 Republicans will join Democrats to vote to convict.

Why it matters: Biden's comments are most concrete he has made about his views on Trump's second impeachment.

Axios
Jan 26, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate

House Impeachment managers accompany the formal article of impeachment as they walk through the Rotunda to deliver them to the U.S. Senate. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

House managers on Monday delivered the article of impeachment against former President Trump for "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate.

Why it matters: The expected move formally triggers preparations for the trial. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week that the trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

