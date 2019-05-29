Passenger ferries are going electric

Where it stands: Globally, there were 185 battery-powered vessels operating or scheduled for delivery in 2018, 58 of which were passenger ferries.

Background: Norway introduced the first all-electric ferry, named the MF Ampere, in 2015, to shuttle passengers between villages in the fjords.

Since then, the MF Ampere has cut emissions by 95% and operational costs by 80% compared with fuel driven ferries. Norway continues to lead in this area and expects to have 60 hybrid and all-electric ferries operational by 2023 — part of the country's plans to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

To transport 7 million passengers and 2 million cars annually, Sweden introduced 2 electric ferries that are said to have reduced CO2 emissions by over 28,000 tons per year.

What's new: The Maid of the Mist Corporation has announced that it will launch 2 all-electric, zero-emission boats in September on the U.S. side of Niagara Falls — the first domestically built all-electric boats used for tourists in the U.S.

What to watch: With battery costs declining, expect more new and converted all-electric passenger ferries to operate across the U.S.

Washington State Ferries will introduce a 150-passenger hybrid ferry in Puget Sound later this year that runs on both diesel and battery power, using up to 60% less fuel than diesel counterparts.

Also this year, New York City plans to introduce a 150-person ferry to shuttle commuters across the East River, from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

Maggie Teliska is a technical specialist at Caldwell Intellectual Property Law and CTO of Regent Power. She is also a member of GLG, a platform connecting businesses with industry experts.